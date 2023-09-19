Season 1 | Season 2 | Season 3
The Heist
SEASON 3
Coming Oct. 3
Nate Bradford, Jr. and other Black farmers and ranchers are fighting to preserve a type of rural, Black agricultural life. But the past keeps blocking their future.
In the third season of The Heist, we follow Bradford’s fight to survive against the long, documented history of government discrimination against Black farmers.
Episode 1
Coming October 3
Episode 2
Coming October 10
Episode 3
Coming October 17
Episode 4
Coming October 24
Episode 5
Coming October 31
Season 3 Credits
- Host/reporter: April Simpson
- Senior Producer: Camille Peterson
- Producer: Kiarra Powell
- Executive producers: Gretta Cohn and Dan O’Donnell
- Managing producer: Wilson Sayre
- Editors: Sara Nics, Mc Nelly Torres, Jamie Smith Hopkins, Matt DeRienzo, Jane Sasseen
- Contributing Editor: Keishel Williams
- Mix engineer: Louis@StoryYard
- Data Reporter: Joe Yerardi
- Audience engagement: Lisa Yanick Litwiller, Ashley Clarke, Vanessa Lee, Charlie Dodge, Katherine Hapgood
- Design: Janeen Jones
- Fact checking: Peter Newbatt Smith
- Illustrations: Amanda Howell Whitehurst, (lead photo illustration by Janeen Jones / Center for Public Integrity, derived from a photo by April Simpson / Center for Public Integrity)
This podcast was produced in partnership with the McGraw Center for Business Journalism at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York.
Special thanks to Rural Advancement Foundation International USA.
