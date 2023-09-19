Reading Time: 2 minutes

Season 1 | Season 2 | Season 3

The Heist SEASON 3 Coming Oct. 3

Subscribe on Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google | Stitcher | Pandora

Click transcript to read the trailer transcript.

Nate Bradford, Jr. and other Black farmers and ranchers are fighting to preserve a type of rural, Black agricultural life. But the past keeps blocking their future.

In the third season of The Heist, we follow Bradford’s fight to survive against the long, documented history of government discrimination against Black farmers.

Episode 1 Coming October 3

Episode 2 Coming October 10

Episode 3 Coming October 17

Episode 4 Coming October 24

Episode 5 Coming October 31

Want more of The Heist? Get behind-the-scenes info and alerts when new episodes become available. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Season 3 Credits

Host/reporter: April Simpson

April Simpson Senior Producer: Camille Peterson

Camille Peterson Producer: Kiarra Powell

Kiarra Powell Executive producers: Gretta Cohn and Dan O’Donnell

Gretta Cohn and Dan O’Donnell Managing producer: Wilson Sayre

Wilson Sayre Editors: Sara Nics, Mc Nelly Torres, Jamie Smith Hopkins, Matt DeRienzo, Jane Sasseen

Sara Nics, Mc Nelly Torres, Jamie Smith Hopkins, Matt DeRienzo, Jane Sasseen Contributing Editor: Keishel Williams

Keishel Williams Mix engineer: Louis@StoryYard

Louis@StoryYard Data Reporter: Joe Yerardi

Joe Yerardi Audience engagement: Lisa Yanick Litwiller, Ashley Clarke, Vanessa Lee, Charlie Dodge, Katherine Hapgood

Lisa Yanick Litwiller, Ashley Clarke, Vanessa Lee, Charlie Dodge, Katherine Hapgood Design: Janeen Jones

Janeen Jones Fact checking: Peter Newbatt Smith

Peter Newbatt Smith Illustrations: Amanda Howell Whitehurst, (lead photo illustration by Janeen Jones / Center for Public Integrity, derived from a photo by April Simpson / Center for Public Integrity)

This podcast was produced in partnership with the McGraw Center for Business Journalism at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York.

Special thanks to Rural Advancement Foundation International USA.

Related

Help support this work