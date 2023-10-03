In Season 3 of The Heist, we dig into the long, documented history of government discrimination, and what the U.S. Department of Agriculture is doing to turn that history around. Along the way, we travel to eastern Oklahoma and hear from the following cast of farmers, advocates, government officials and subject matter experts.
Episode 1
More from Episode 1
Help support this work
Public Integrity doesn’t have paywalls and doesn’t accept advertising so that our investigative reporting can have the widest possible impact on addressing inequality in the U.S. Our work is possible thanks to support from people like you.