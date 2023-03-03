Confronting Inequality in Education
Public Integrity confronts inequality in education through solutions-oriented investigative reporting about discriminatory systems that harm students based on race, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation and gender identity. Using data analysis, narrative storytelling and historical context, we write about the connections between education and society’s approach to economic well-being, housing, policing, immigration, health care and access to the democratic process.
BY THE NUMBERS
300,000
The number of homeless students that go unidentified and under-served by public schools.
5,000
Rough number of work hours the Unhoused & Undercounted team devoted to the project.
2 to 1
The rate at which Black students are referred to police compared to white classmates.
IN-DEPTH investigations
UNHOUSED AND UNDERCOUNTED
Hidden toll: Thousands of schools fail to count homeless students
Roughly 300,000 students entitled to rights reserved for homeless students have slipped through the cracks, unidentified by the school districts mandated to help them.
CRIMINALIZING KIDS
When schools call police on kids
IMPACT FROM OUR REPORT
TAKE ACTION IN YOUR COMMUNITY
Request info and data sets on school policing and student homelessness.
Click to find out what rights you have as a homeless student.
RECAP OF LIVE EVENT
OUR IMPACT
ACLU renews push for school policing law after our investigation
The numbers are troubling, the images and stories indelible. Despite years of pressure on schools to stop policing students, we found that students continue to suffer from encounters with law enforcement in communities big and small. In…Keep reading
Public Integrity reporting leads Virginia to decriminalize its students
Once Virginia schools begin in-person teaching again, educators and school resource police will have to follow two new laws aimed at stopping the criminalization of children’s behavior at school — legislation inspired by Center for Public Integrity reporting. One law…Keep reading
Officials: Federal government must do better for homeless students
A leading advocate for homeless rights in Congress says the federal government must do a better job helping schools identify and assist students who are experiencing housing instability, a serious barrier to graduation for many youth. U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s comments come in the wake of…Keep reading