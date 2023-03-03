Confronting Inequality in Education

Logo that says education with education logos surrounding it.

Public Integrity confronts inequality in education through solutions-oriented investigative reporting about discriminatory systems that harm students based on race, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation and gender identity. Using data analysis, narrative storytelling and historical context, we write about the connections between education and society’s approach to economic well-being, housing, policing, immigration, health care and access to the democratic process.

The background is a pattern with the Public Integrity logo integrated into it.

BY THE NUMBERS

300,000
The number of homeless students that go unidentified and under-served by public schools.

Unhoused & Undercounted

5,000
Rough number of work hours the Unhoused & Undercounted team devoted to the project.

Unhoused & Undercounted

2 to 1
The rate at which Black students are referred to police compared to white classmates. 

Criminalizing
Kids

IN-DEPTH investigations

UNHOUSED AND UNDERCOUNTED

CRIMINALIZING KIDS

When schools call police on kids

Schools refer tens of thousands of students to law enforcement every year. Black children and students with disabilities get the brunt of it.

IMPACT FROM OUR REPORT

The background is a pattern with the Public Integrity logo integrated into it.

RECAP OF LIVE EVENT
MORE ON EDUCATION

See how reporters across the country used our work to tell the story in their communities.

Criminalizing kids: What’s happening in communities

Students of color and those with disabilities face encounters with law enforcement at school at a higher rate than their peers. That’s according to an analysis of the latest student referral to police data from the Department of Education.…

Read more education stories
The background is a pattern with the Public Integrity logo integrated into it.

OUR IMPACT

RECENT PARTNERS

MEET THE TEAM

