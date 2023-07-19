Investigating health

From your ZIP code’s impact on life expectancy to the ways that race and income affect your experience with medical care, inequality is an important backdrop to health in America. We show how this works with our reporting, often in collaboration with local journalists around the country.

BY THE NUMBERS 1 in 2

The number of children under the age of 6 with detectable levels of lead in their blood in testing primarily conducted in 2019. $5,712 or less

The annual income a family of three must have to qualify for Medicaid in Mississippi, which refused to expand coverage to the Affordable Care Act. 1 in 5

The number of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the U.S. who receive some kind of paid supports from a state agency.

IN-DEPTH investigations

TAKE ACTION IN YOUR COMMUNITY FIGHT LEAD CONTAMINATION Eight ways to take action against soil contamination that’s sickening your community. REDUCE TOXIC CHEMICALS How three families connected by tragedy convinced the federal government to take action and what you can learn from them. ADDRESS DISASTER TRAUMA Learn about steps that can help with mental health after disasters like floods. CONTACT US Questions? Email media@publicintegrity.org

MORE ON HEALTH

COLLABORATE WITH US REPUBLISH OUR WORK Interested in our stories? Read how to republish our work. GET NOTIFICATIONS Request to join our email list for journalists to find out what we are working on and how to be part of it. FUND OUR WORK Our work is possible thanks to support from people like you. Here is how to donate. CONTACT US Interested in collaborating or have questions about how to use our investigations? Email us.

OUR IMPACT

RECENT PARTNERS

MEET THE TEAM