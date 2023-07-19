Investigating health
From your ZIP code’s impact on life expectancy to the ways that race and income affect your experience with medical care, inequality is an important backdrop to health in America. We show how this works with our reporting, often in collaboration with local journalists around the country.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 in 2
The number of children under the age of 6 with detectable levels of lead in their blood in testing primarily conducted in 2019.
$5,712 or less
The annual income a family of three must have to qualify for Medicaid in Mississippi, which refused to expand coverage to the Affordable Care Act.
1 in 5
The number of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the U.S. who receive some kind of paid supports from a state agency.
IN-DEPTH investigations
‘Young people are being harmed’: the effect of anti-trans legislation
So far this year, legislators in nearly every state have introduced over 550 anti-transgender bills — more than in the past eight years combined.
How lack of Medicaid expansion fuels rural poverty in the Deep South
It was the Rubber Capital of the World. The health consequences linger.
TAKE ACTION IN YOUR COMMUNITY
Eight ways to take action against soil contamination that’s sickening your community.
How three families connected by tragedy convinced the federal government to take action and what you can learn from them.
Learn about steps that can help with mental health after disasters like floods.
The EPA wants to broaden a ban on a deadly chemical on store shelves
How racism and inequality created COVID-19’s ‘Viral Underclass’
GAO report: nursing homes staffing is a priority to curb COVID spread
Protecting people’s health in the era of global warming
New research links racism to higher preterm birth rates in Black women
A reproductive justice pioneer on what the abortion debate misses
OUR IMPACT
EPA restricts sales of deadly paint strippers after years of delays
After decades of death and regulatory inaction, the federal government announced a rule Friday that will ban retail sales of paint-removal products with an ingredient that has killed unsuspecting people as they used it on bathtubs, floors,…Keep reading
Public Integrity report wins award for mental health coverage
The Center for Public Integrity was recognized Tuesday with a Mental Health America 2023 media award for Christine Herman’s reporting about the challenges families face accessing mental health care. The story was published in partnership with Side Effects Public Media…Keep reading
EPA plans more aggressive civil-rights reviews
The Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Civil Rights will more aggressively evaluate recipients of EPA funding to ensure their compliance with federal civil-rights laws, the office said in a draft Strategic Plan released last week. Billed as an effort that “invigorates the EPA’s civil-rights mission,” the…Keep reading