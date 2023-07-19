Investigating health

From your ZIP code’s impact on life expectancy to the ways that race and income affect your experience with medical care, inequality is an important backdrop to health in America. We show how this works with our reporting, often in collaboration with local journalists around the country.

The number of children under the age of 6 with detectable levels of lead in their blood in testing primarily conducted in 2019.

The annual income a family of three must have to qualify for Medicaid in Mississippi, which refused to expand coverage to the Affordable Care Act.

The number of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the U.S. who receive some kind of paid supports from a state agency.

Eight ways to take action against soil contamination that’s sickening your community.

How three families connected by tragedy convinced the federal government to take action and what you can learn from them.

Learn about steps that can help with mental health after disasters like floods.

OUR IMPACT

EPA plans more aggressive civil-rights reviews

The Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Civil Rights will more aggressively evaluate recipients of EPA funding to ensure their compliance with federal civil-rights laws, the office said in a draft Strategic Plan released last week. Billed as an effort that “invigorates the EPA’s civil-rights mission,” the…

