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State tax collectors push struggling people deeper into hardship
States across the country resort to punitive policies that make it harder for people to pay off their tax debt, from license suspensions to less help for low-income residents than the IRS.
Not just the Supreme Court: Ethics troubles plague state high courts, too
North Carolina’s Supreme Court chief justice heard cases despite a conflict of interest. Experts say judicial ethics at state high courts everywhere don’t receive the scrutiny they deserve.
Attacks on tenure leave college professors eyeing the exits
Republican-led efforts to dismantle free-speech protections on college campuses could reshape the geography of higher education.
Podcast
Click transcript to read the trailer transcript.
The Heist: Season 3
The third season of the award-winning podcast focuses on the history of government discrimination against Black farmers.
‘Black farmers and ranchers, it’s a dying deal.’
Black farmers and cattle ranchers are a dwindling lot, living on less land and carrying heavier financial burdens than white farmers. The USDA, once part of the problem, wants to turn things around.
Why is accurate data about Black farmers so hard to get?
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a history of discrimination. Legislators are pressing it to release more data that could show what progress it’s making.
In Oklahoma’s Black Belt, land ownership and power built Black wealth
Black folks went West seeking economic independence. That meant land ownership. But racism undid what they built.
Can USDA’s efforts on equity help Black farmers overcome ‘toxic debt’?
New programs in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 that do not rely on racial identification expected to help farmers get out from under their USDA debt.
New USDA data shows declining loan delinquency rates
Black and Hispanic farmers saw the biggest improvements, but the reasons why aren’t clear.