Climate and Environmental Justice

Harm to the environment has a vastly unequal impact on Americans depending on the color of their skin and how much money they have. Both climate change and toxic pollution are compounding the consequences of discriminatory housing, labor and economic policies. Public Integrity’s investigative reporting confronts this type of inequality and illuminates the impact of efforts to address it.

BY THE NUMBERS 1 in 2

Share of American children under 6 with detectable levels of lead in their blood, among those tested between late 2018 and early 2020. There is no safe level. 1,100

The number of uranium mine waste sites on Navajo Nation land, left by federal government contractors. Uranium contamination is harmful to the health of residents. 50 vs. 1

Percentage of Houston-area residents experiencing powerful or severe emotional distress after Hurricane Harvey vs. the share who received FEMA counseling services.

IN-DEPTH investigations

TAKE ACTION IN YOUR COMMUNITY TOOLKITS Find out how you can stop the cycle of lead poisoning in your area. WHAT TO KNOW Learn about steps that can help with mental health after disasters like floods. GET THE DATA Get data on disaster-preparation funding and buyouts in your community. CONTACT US Questions about how to use our investigations? Email environment@publicintegrity.org.

VIDEO

In the early 2000s, Kris Penny was installing fiber-optic cable beneath Florida streets. Now, at 39, he’s suffering from mesothelioma, an aggressive cancer almost always caused by asbestos exposure. He’s caught in the lurking “third wave” of asbestos disease in America. (Video by Eleanor Bell and Maryam Jameel.)

MORE ON ENVIRONMENT

COLLABORATE WITH US REPUBLISH OUR WORK Interested in our stories? Read how to republish our work and our guidelines. GET NOTIFICATIONS Request to join our email list to find out what we are working on and how you can be part of it. FUND OUR WORK Our work is possible thanks to support from people like you. Here is how to donate. CONTACT US Interested in collaborating or have questions about how to use our investigations? Email us.

OUR IMPACT

Center for Public Integrity wins first Pulitzer Prize A landmark Center for Public Integrity investigation detailing controversial denials of black lung benefits to coal miners has been honored with a Pulitzer Prize. The winning series, “Breathless and Burdened: Dying from Black Lung, Buried by Law and Medicine,” was a year-long investigation by…

RECENT PARTNERS

MEET THE TEAM