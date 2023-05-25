Reading Time: < 1 minute

Journalists from the Center for Public Integrity will offer advice and training on investigative reporting and data journalism that confronts inequality at the annual Investigative Reporters & Editors conference June 22-25 in Orlando.

In addition to its own national investigations, one of the organization’s priorities is to build investigative reporting capacity and expertise at local news organizations.Senior reporters Corey Mitchell and Kristian Hernández, respectively, will speak about investigating inequality in education and reporting tools and tips for covering immigration issues in your community, including finding stories in data.

Senior Editor Jennifer LaFleur will lead sessions on editing the data-driven investigation, gathering and cleaning data with R, and establishing a newsroom disability beat.

Editor Mc Nelly Torres will lead a three-hour master class on how to manage investigative reporters — people who are born to challenge authority.

And Public Integrity CEO Paul Cheung will speak as part of a panel on “how to build a pipeline of talent and quality journalism.”

Public Integrity’s journalists have been recognized with numerous honors in recent months, including a National Headliner Award, the Paul Tobenkin Award, a Peabody Award nomination, the Sigma Award recognizing the world’s best data journalism, two finalist honors for the Shaufler Prize for reporting about underserved people, the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing’s “Best in Business” awards, the Gracie Awards honoring media produced by and for women, and the Signal Awards recognizing the country’s best podcasts.

Founded in 1989, the Center for Public Integrity is one of the oldest nonprofit news organizations in the country and is dedicated to investigating systems and circumstances that contribute to inequality in the United States.

