Wealth inequality in the U.S. has widened to historic levels, exacerbating a range of societal problems. A new investigation by the Center for Public Integrity points to one of the main culprits: Our nation’s tax code. Over the last 40 years, Congress has cut the income tax rate five times for the wealthiest people. Corporations got massive tax breaks, too.

How have state governments and big business have widened historic levels of inequality in the United States? What will the future bring?

Join us Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. EST for an intimate, virtual conversation between two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist James B. Steele and Center for Public Integrity editor Jamie Smith Hopkins for a discussion on how decades of tax cuts for the rich fuel income and wealth inequality.

The event will be broadcast live on Public Integrity’s Facebook page as well as from this website page.

Steele and Smith Hopkins will discuss our latest investigation, which digs into this often-forgotten piece of the rising inequality story – tax cuts for the rich. Billions of dollars that would otherwise have gone to the federal till for spending that could help the rest of the public get ahead. Both income and wealth inequality spiked over the same period. Now the top 10% of Americans have three times the wealth of everyone else in the country combined.

Audience members are invited to share questions and comments in real time through Facebook comments. Questions can also be shared in advance by emailing lisa.litwiller@publicintegrity.org.

