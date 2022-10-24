Reading Time: 2 minutes

Join the Center for Public Integrity Nov. 2, 2022, at 6:30 pm EDT for a virtual fireside chat featuring Public Integrity Editor Mc Nelly Torres. Nicole Dungca, a Washington Post investigative reporter and incoming president of Asian American Journalists Association, will moderate the chat.

Dungca and Torres will explore an array of topics, including Torres’ experience as a Latina investigative reporter, her life-long commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in news; and her recent achievements in leadership, including building an all-Latino investigative team and championing advocacy messaging on behalf of journalists of color as one of the leaders at the National Association of Hispanic Journalists national board.

Mc Nelly Torres (Courtesy of Mc Nelly Torres)

Mc Nelly Torres is the winner of this year’s distinguished Gwen Ifill Award from the International Women’s Media Foundation. In its sixth year, the IWMF’s Gwen Ifill Award honors a remarkable woman journalist of color whose work embodies Ifill’s legacy of supporting and elevating women of color in news media.

Torres has dedicated her career to elevating Latino voices in news through mentorship, training, coaching and advocacy. In her role at Public Integrity, Torres leads one of the few all-Latino investigative teams in the country. In career, Torres has spent more than a decade producing award-winning investigative journalism for outlets including NBC6 Miami, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and the San Antonio Express-News. She co-founded the Florida Center for Investigative Reporting and was the first Latina elected to the board of directors of the Investigative Reporters and Editors and the Florida Society of News Editors. Torres’ success spotlights the Center for Public Integrity’s transformation to report on inequality and our commitment to diverse voices in investigative journalism.

The event will be broadcast live from this webpage as well as from Public Integrity’s Facebook page. Virtual viewers will be able to ask questions during the conversation through Facebook comments.

This event is sponsored by the Knight Foundation. Event streaming is sponsored by American Press Institute. Investigative Reporters and Editors, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and Asian American Journalists Association are the diversity sponsors of the event.

