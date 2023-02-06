Reading Time: 2 minutes

Subscribe to season 2 of The Heist on Google | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon

For the second time in as many seasons, Public Integrity’s flagship podcast The Heist is nominated for an Ambie Award in the Best Business Podcast category.

In The Heist: The Wealth Vortex, we follow Iowa entrepreneur ReShonda Young as she seeks to confront the enormous wealth gap between Black and white Americans by doing something that no one in the country has managed in decades: open a new Black-owned bank.

Public Integrity and Transmitter Media teamed up on the podcast to tell Young’s story, investigate the long-lasting impacts of past racist practices, show the role banks play today and illustrate what people are trying to do about it. The Heist Season 2 is available on Public Integrity’s website, Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

In 2020 Public Integrity launched the inaugural season of The Heist, which examined how wealthy people and large corporations won big in Trump’s America. That season won the Ambies’ Best Business Podcast award in 2021.

“This season of The Heist has been so important to the work we do to confront inequality through investigative journalism,” said Public Integrity Editor in Chief Matt DeRienzo. “Jamie Smith Hopkins took more than a year’s worth of reporting and brought the country’s racial wealth gap to life through the story of a woman on the front lines of fighting the wealth gap in her community while at the same time being thwarted by it.”

The Ambies, known as “the Oscars of podcasting,” are awarded by the Podcast Academy. The winners will be honored in a live ceremony in Las Vegas on March 7, hosted by comedian Larry Wilmore and streaming on Amazon Music’s Twitch Channel. Voting among members of the Podcast Academy is open through February 27.

Support Public Integrity We can’t do this work without your help. One-time $120 $240 $1200 Monthly $10 $20 $100 Annually $120 $240 $1200 Your contribution is appreciated. Donate Now

Public Integrity is a Pulitzer Prize-winning nonprofit investigative news organization focused on inequality in the U.S. Transmitter Media is a Peabody-nominated creative podcast company specializing in highly edited and beautifully sound designed work that has reached millions of listeners worldwide. Transmitter Media is a part of Pushkin Industries, the award-winning audio production company co-founded by Malcolm Gladwell and Jacob Weisberg.

Related

Help support this work