Hailey Simon uses American Sign Language to tell her story about what home means to her. She has short dark hair and wears glasses. She is reading from a paper on a wooden stand. Behind her is a picture of a stone path and trees. To her right is a green door with a knob in the middle.
Hailey Simon explains what home means to her during a Public Integrity Wordslaw storytelling event.
The Center for Public Integrity held an event on July 26 — the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act — called “What is Home?” that explored the challenges of finding safe homes for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

At the event, there were four storytellers with disabilities who shared what “home” means to them. Here is what they had to say:

YouTube video
Paul Costantini shares what home means to him during Public Integrity’s “What is home? Storytelling and conversation with the disability community” virtual event.

Paul Costantini is an actor with Detour Company Theatre, which provides theater training  for adults with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities.

YouTube video
Leah Mapstead shares what home means to her during Public Integrity’s “What is home? Storytelling and conversation with the disability community” virtual event.

Leah Mapstead, a Detour actor who also volunteers at the Phoenix Herpetological Society.

YouTube video
Hailey Simon shares what home means to her during Public Integrity’s “What is home? Storytelling and conversation with the disability community” virtual event.

Hailey Simon is a life-long storyteller who is Deaf. 

YouTube video
Sophie Stern shares what home means to her during Public Integrity’s “What is home? Storytelling and conversation with the disability community” virtual event.

Sophie Stern is a dancer at Glendale Community College and an actor in Detour Company Theatre. 

