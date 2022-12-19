- This story is about Zainab Edwards. She:
- Lives in Arizona.
- Has disabilities.
- Has complex needs. Complex needs means she needs a lot of support. She might hurt herself or other people.
- Arizona pays a lot of money to support Zainab. They pay for staff and services.
- Zainab does not have a good quality of life. She spends a lot of time alone. She gets hurt. The police come to her house a lot.
- Having money to pay for services is not the same as having good services.
- People with complex needs and their families are talking to the Arizona government.
- Arizona is making new rules to make life better for people with complex needs.
- People do not agree on where people like Zainab should live.
- People with complex needs used to live in institutions.
- Some people think people with complex needs should live in:
- Institutions.
- Gated communities.
- Their community.
- There are not good state programs for people with complex needs to live in the community.
- It is hard to find a solution.
