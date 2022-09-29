Reading Time: < 1 minute

Join us for a live conversation Monday, Oct. 3, at 10 am EDT with the journalists behind Harm’s Way, a project focusing on the impact of climate-driven disasters in vulnerable communities.

This investigation explored how prepared the U.S. government is to help relocate communities from heavily impacted areas and whether people already in need of that assistance are getting it. Reporters from Public Integrity, Type Investigations, Columbia Journalism Investigations and InvestigateWest will discuss their on-the-ground reporting, data collection, and their open-source approach to collaborating with community newsrooms across the country.

Moderator:

Kristen Lombardi, director of Columbia Journalism Investigations

Panelists:

Rochelle Gluzman, environmental reporter and InvestigateWest contributor to Harm’s Way

Alex Lubben, Columbia Journalism Investigations postgrad fellow, and 2021 graduate of the Science M.A. Program

Jamie Smith Hopkins, editor and senior reporter for the Center for Public Integrity

Participants will have the opportunity to attend both virtually through our Facebook page or website, or in-person at the Columbia Journalism School’s Pulitzer Hall.

Register now through Eventbrite.

Read the published Harm’s Way stories here.

Help support this work