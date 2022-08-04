Reading Time: < 1 minute

As climate change worsens, areas that were once safe become unlivable. Repetitive flooding, wildfires and other hazards are prompting some Americans to move. Millions more are expected to follow suit in the coming decades — if they can get out.

Public Integrity stories The latest stories from Public Integrity in the Harm’s Way series can be found on our site.

An investigation by Columbia Journalism Investigations, the Center for Public Integrity and Type Investigations found that the federal government is not prepared for climate relocation needs now, let alone those to come.

Newsrooms around the country joined forces to report on the issue in their own communities.

STORIES FROM OUR PARTNERS

As Wildfires Grow, So Does California’s Housing and Homelessness Crisis. Here Are Some Solutions Researchers and disaster-victim advocates say there isn’t enough government aid to help the most vulnerable wildfire survivors find stable housing. There’s also too little housing to accommodate California’s swelling population of wildfire refugees. Solutions, experts said, must tackle both of these problems. (From California Health Report) Read more Hawaii Is The Only State Not Seeking Federal Buyouts To Move Residents Away From Floods Out of 50 states, Hawaii is the lone one not to have participated in FEMA’s flood buyouts, despite rising need. The state pushes responsibility to people at the local level. (From Honolulu Civil Beat) Read more

Help support this work