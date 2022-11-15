Public schools are required by federal law to take steps that will help homeless students get an equal education.
But what homelessness looks like is broader than families and even some schools realize. The federal definition, for instance, includes children doubling up with extended family out of economic need or living in transitional housing paid for by a charitable group.
Beth Petersen and her son experienced both types of homelessness in recent months and had to battle for school access. Follow them through a morning one school day after Petersen resolved the problem.
Help support this work
Public Integrity doesn’t have paywalls and doesn’t accept advertising so that our investigative reporting can have the widest possible impact on addressing inequality in the U.S. Our work is possible thanks to support from people like you.