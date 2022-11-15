Reading Time: 2 minutes

Public schools are required by federal law to take steps that will help homeless students get an equal education.

But what homelessness looks like is broader than families and even some schools realize. The federal definition, for instance, includes children doubling up with extended family out of economic need or living in transitional housing paid for by a charitable group.

Beth Petersen and her son experienced both types of homelessness in recent months and had to battle for school access. Follow them through a morning one school day after Petersen resolved the problem.

Beth Petersen’s son wipes sleep from his eyes as the two wait for the bus that will take him to school. (Zoë Meyers for the Center for Public Integrity) Beth Petersen watches as her son leaves for the school bus. (Zoë Meyers for the Center for Public Integrity) Beth Petersen’s son walks towards the bus that will take him to his middle school. (Zoë Meyers for the Center for Public Integrity) Beth Petersen is shown outside of her apartment that she shares with her son and and another family in Murrieta, Calif. (Zoë Meyers for the Center for Public Integrity) Petersen’s son attends Bella Vista Middle School in Murrieta, Calif. (Zoë Meyers for the Center for Public Integrity) Beth Petersen sits on the steps outside her apartment after waiting for her son to catch the school bus on Oct. 17, 2022. (Zoë Meyers for the Center for Public Integrity)

Help support this work